Used 1994 Mazda Protege Special Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Protege
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque111 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower103 hp @ 5500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Measurements
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Length171.5 in.
Width65.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Blaze Red
  • Clear White
  • Tropic Emerald Metallic
  • Elegant Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Tungsten Gray Metallic
