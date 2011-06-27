  1. Home
Used 1994 Mazda Protege LX Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Protege
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 6500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.6 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Measurements
Length171.5 in.
Curb weight2359 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.8 cu.ft.
Height54.1 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Clear White
  • Tropic Emerald Metallic
  • Elegant Beige Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Blaze Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Tungsten Gray Metallic
