  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Protege
  4. Used 1990 Mazda Protege
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1990 Mazda Protege Base Features & Specs

More about the 1990 Protege
Overview
See Protege Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/413.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque111 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower103 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle32.2 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room42.2 in.
Front shoulder room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear leg room34.9 in.
Rear shoulder room53.7 in.
Measurements
Length171.5 in.
Curb weight2634 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.7 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base98.4 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brilliant Black
  • Graceful Red Mica
  • Blaze Red
  • Current Blue Metallic
  • Harbor Blue Metallic
  • Clear White
  • Niagara Silver Mica
See Protege Inventory

Related Used 1990 Mazda Protege Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles