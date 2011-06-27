  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Navajo
  4. Used 1993 Mazda Navajo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Mazda Navajo DX Features & Specs

More about the 1993 Navajo
Overview
See Navajo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)308.8/405.3 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2500 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle35.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.9 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.1 in.
Rear leg room36.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity70 cu.ft.
Length175.3 in.
Curb weight3785 lbs.
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base102.1 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black
  • Dark Lapis Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
See Navajo Inventory

Related Used 1993 Mazda Navajo DX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles