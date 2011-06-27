  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda Navajo
  4. Used 1992 Mazda Navajo
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mazda Navajo LX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Navajo
Overview
See Navajo Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)289.5/386.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.3 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque220 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height68.1 in.
Wheel base102.1 in.
Length175.3 in.
Width70.2 in.
Curb weight3870 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Red
  • Black
  • Newport Blue Metallic
See Navajo Inventory

Related Used 1992 Mazda Navajo LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles