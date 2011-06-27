Used 1997 Mazda MX-6 LS Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5600 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Length181.5 in.
Width68.9 in.
Curb weight2625 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Timberline Metallic
  • Black Onyx Clearcoat
  • Laser Red Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine White
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Driftwood Pearl Metallic
  • Designer Red Metallic
  • Kauai Blue
