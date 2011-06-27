Used 1996 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

I bought this car as a 70-mile per day commuter. Looks, performance and comfort all seemlessly coexist in this car. This car, even at six years old, still looks fresh and it's not like every other coupe on the road (read Integra, Mustang or Camaro).

MJEEZY , 04/09/2002

Actually my girlfriends car, but I want it. It is the M edition, with the tan leather and burgandy paint, gold badging and rims... Looks classy, much more like a European luxury coupe than a Ford Probe (which, along with the 626 were all built on the same assembly line in the US.) The car looks great and runs great... The 2.5l v6 has a good deal of torque, I think 185 ft-lb. to go with the 165 hp, and you can feel it... The car loves to be above 4k rpms. Backseat is a joke, but then again, who cares, I dont sit back there. I have seen headers, ecu's and exhausts for this engine but that is about it.