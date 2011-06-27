Used 1996 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews
I Miss My MX-6
This was my all time favorite vehicle! Got 330,000 miles out of her before I sold her to a young man rebuilding another MX-6. All she needed was a clutch.
Beautiful Inside & Out
I bought this car as a 70-mile per day commuter. Looks, performance and comfort all seemlessly coexist in this car. This car, even at six years old, still looks fresh and it's not like every other coupe on the road (read Integra, Mustang or Camaro).
MX-6
Great car. Affordable. Minor problems electrically and mechanically. Lack of horsepower for racing ethusiasts, but decent V6
Awesome luxo/sport coupe
Actually my girlfriends car, but I want it. It is the M edition, with the tan leather and burgandy paint, gold badging and rims... Looks classy, much more like a European luxury coupe than a Ford Probe (which, along with the 626 were all built on the same assembly line in the US.) The car looks great and runs great... The 2.5l v6 has a good deal of torque, I think 185 ft-lb. to go with the 165 hp, and you can feel it... The car loves to be above 4k rpms. Backseat is a joke, but then again, who cares, I dont sit back there. I have seen headers, ecu's and exhausts for this engine but that is about it.
MX6!!!!
Great car, not very common. Silent killer, although the mods are expensive if you are a racer. Nice car for anyone, has the looks and the speed to make almost anyone happy.
Sponsored cars related to the MX-6
Related Used 1996 Mazda MX-6 Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner