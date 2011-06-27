Estimated values
1995 Mazda MX-6 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$554
|$1,261
|$1,641
|Clean
|$489
|$1,116
|$1,454
|Average
|$360
|$828
|$1,080
|Rough
|$230
|$539
|$705
Estimated values
1995 Mazda MX-6 LS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$650
|$1,294
|$1,641
|Clean
|$574
|$1,146
|$1,454
|Average
|$422
|$849
|$1,080
|Rough
|$270
|$553
|$705