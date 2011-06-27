  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-6
  4. Used 1993 Mazda MX-6
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1993 Mazda MX-6 LS Features & Specs

More about the 1993 MX-6
Overview
See MX-6 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.0/372.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque160 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower164 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle35.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.1 in.
Front leg room44.0 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear leg room27.7 in.
Rear shoulder room50.9 in.
Measurements
Length181.5 in.
Curb weight2699 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place12.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.1 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base102.8 in.
Width68.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cameo White
  • Platinum Mica
  • Caribbean Blue Metallic
  • Ruby Mica
  • Vintage Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Hunter Green Metallic
See MX-6 Inventory

Related Used 1993 Mazda MX-6 LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles