Used 1992 Mazda MX-6 LX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 MX-6
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)396.9/548.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 4700 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Crystal White
  • Graceful Red Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Brave Blue Mica Pearl Metallic
  • Exceed Green Metallic
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Blaze Red
  • Brilliant Black
