Used 1991 Mazda MX-6 DX Features & Specs

More about the 1991 MX-6
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size2.2 l
Horsepower110 hp @ 4700 rpm
Turning circle35.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.4 in.
Front leg room43.6 in.
Front shoulder room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear leg room31.8 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length177.0 in.
Curb weight2560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height53.5 in.
Wheel base99.0 in.
Width66.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Stone Metallic
  • Crystal White
  • Graceful Red Mica
  • Blaze Red
  • Exceed Green Metallic
  • Brave Blue Mica
  • Brilliant Black
  • Vintage Red
