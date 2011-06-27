Used 1991 Mazda MX-6 Coupe Consumer Reviews

1988 Mazda MX-6GT Owned since new toucanf16 , 03/22/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought my 1988 MX6-GT new in Dec 1987. The Celica and Prelude were its competition. I bought the Mazda because it had more features and performance for the money. The car has phenomenal performance, it certainly feels like it put outs much more than its 140 HP/190 Ft-pounds torque ratings. The car was driven in Korea during 1988-1992 (I'm in the Air Force) and sat in storage for another three years (1995-1998) during another overseas assignment. Nearly four years ago I decided to sink some money in it instead of buying a new car. I installed an upgraded exhaust, 17 inch wheels and tires, sport shocks/struts, Eibach lowering springs, sheepskins, and a Momo steering wheel. Report Abuse

The Power of Turbo HUDSON , 08/12/2002 0 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned many cars. HAving been in the Marines, I have driven many too. However, I have kept my GT Turbo since day one. You can feel the power of the turbo as it kicks in. It feels like much more than 145 horses.

Best of both worlds, sporty and mpg Kage , 03/29/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful This car has been reliable and fun to drive. Regular maintenance is all it's needed. This is a great car for the money. My five speed gets 30 mpg with over 200k.

Excellent Car Eric S , 06/19/2002 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 11-1/2 years and it still drives like the day I brought it home. It currently has 165,000 miles on it and I have not had one problem with this car. You cannot find a better quality car of this age. And the gas mileage is still great with an average of about 32 mpg.