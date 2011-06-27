Skip to main content
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata Sport Specs & Features

More about the 2022 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,300
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29 mpg
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG29 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower181 hp @ 7,000 rpm
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity404 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Appearance Package +$1,550
Weather Package +$150
Roadside Assistance Kit +$90
Interior Package +$425
In-Car Entertainment
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Door Sill Trim Plates +$150
All-Weather Floor Mats +$90
Interior Lighting Kit +$350
Cargo Net +$50
Instrumentation
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front head room37.4 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
Wheel Locks +$65
Soul Red Crystal Metallic +$595
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks +$200
Rear Lip Spoiler in Brilliant Black +$350
Rear Lip Spoiler in Body Color +$350
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,341 lbs.
Gross weight2,745 lbs.
Ground clearance4.9 in.
Height48.6 in.
Length154.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Maximum payload404 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.3 in.
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Wheel base90.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Platinum Quartz Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
P195/50R16 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
