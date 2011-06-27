2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|30
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.4/416.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|30
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|Torque
|151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|Interior Package
|yes
|Roadside Assistance Kit
|yes
|Appearance Package
|yes
|Weather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|1 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Cargo Net
|yes
|Door Sill Trim Plates
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|clock
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.2 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.0 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|Soul Red Crystal Paint
|yes
|Machine Gray Paint
|yes
|Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|154.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2403 lbs.
|Gross weight
|2789 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|48.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|386 lbs.
|Wheel base
|90.9 in.
|Width
|68.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P205/45R17 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|painted alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,890
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
