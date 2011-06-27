  1. Home
2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2021 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,770
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/34 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/404.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Soul Red Crystal Paint & White Nappa Leatheryes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Appearance Packageyes
Machine Gray Paint & White Nappa Leatheryes
Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
White Nappa Leatheryes
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.0 in.
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Soul Red Crystal Paintyes
Rear Lip Spoiler in Body Coloryes
Rear Lip Spoiler in Brilliant Blackyes
Gray Cloth Soft Top Roof w/Cloth Liningyes
Wheel Locksyes
Snowflake White Pearl Paintyes
Machine Gray Paintyes
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Length154.1 in.
Curb weight2341 lbs.
Gross weight2745 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height48.8 in.
Maximum payload404 lbs.
Wheel base90.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Deep Crystal Blue Mica
  • Polymetal Gray
  • Snowflake White Pearl Mica
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Machine Gray Metallic
Interior Colors
  • White Nappa, premium leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/45R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

