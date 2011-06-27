  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club Features & Specs

More about the 2018 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,155
See MX-5 Miata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,155
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,155
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Appearance Packageyes
Soul Red Metallic Paintyes
Interior Packageyes
Brembo/BBS Packageyes
Brembo/BBS/Recaro packageyes
Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,155
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,155
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Front head room37.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.0 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Machine Gray Paintyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Length154.1 in.
Curb weight2332 lbs.
Gross weight2745 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height48.8 in.
Maximum payload413 lbs.
Wheel base90.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Exterior Colors
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Ceramic Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Jet Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Stitch, leather
  • Black w/Red Stitch, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,155
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/45R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,155
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,155
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See MX-5 Miata Inventory

Related Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles