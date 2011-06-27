Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews
Test drove both this and the Fiat 124
I test drove both the Fiat and the Miata. The Miata delivers its power in a more linear fashion. The Fiat needs to get up in the Revs before it really goes. So, it feels slower off the line. A little more like a Honda S2000. So it is really down to which one appeals to you more. I would rate the Fiat at a 4 and the Mazda at a 4.5 from an everyday driving standpoint. However, I am considering this purchase for weekend pleasure drives and I find the Fiat is more exciting to me. I like the bit of quirkiness that it has over the Miata. To me this gives the Fiat a bit more excitement. If you are deciding between the Mazda and the Fiat you really need to spend some drive time in both. The interior is similar in most ways. It's really about do you fit and are you comfortable enough to enjoy the car. Also, I would mention that the edmunds review of the Fiat is a 3 and the Mazda a 4.5. This seems to me to be because of different editors approach to the car and because the Fiat review, I believe, is for the automatic which I agree is not very good with this engine. If you want an auto the Mazda is the better choice. I took a brief drive of each car with the auto but for me the manual is the way to go. I would recommend reading each edmunds review with the mindset that it applies to both cars outside of the engine. I am disappointed that Edmunds editors seem to have written these reviews in a vacuum ignoring the relation of the cars to each other.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Mazda Miata 2017
Fun fun fun till daddy takes the Mazda away! The Miata is greatly enhanced over the pre-2016 in fuel economy and sporty feel and appearance! My first sports car! Love it but it is a pain to get in/out of the car. That’s my only real gripe. Otherwise, the Miata is fabulous.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
Related Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner