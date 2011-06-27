  1. Home
Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,270
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive type
$31,270
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,270
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque
$31,270
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABS
$31,270
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Interior Package
$31,270
Interior Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,270
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise control
$31,270
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
hands-free entry
$31,270
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net
$31,270
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Instrumentation
clock
$31,270
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room
$31,270
Front head room37.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.0 in.
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,270
Rear Lip Spoiler in Body Coloryes
Soul Red Metallic Paintyes
Rear Lip Spoiler in Brilliant Blackyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paintyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,270
Maximum cargo capacity4.6 cu.ft.
Length154.1 in.
Curb weight2381 lbs.
Gross weight2789 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.6 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height48.8 in.
Maximum payload408 lbs.
Wheel base90.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$31,270
Exterior Colors
  • Meteor Gray Mica
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Ceramic Metallic
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Blue Reflex Mica
Interior Colors
  • Sport Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.0 in. wheels
$31,270
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/45R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,270
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic
$31,270
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
