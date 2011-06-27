Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|29
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|26/35 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.4/416.5 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|11.9 gal.
|Combined MPG
|29
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Torque
|148 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.0 l
|Horsepower
|155 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|30.8 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbags
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Interior Package
|yes
|Appearance Package
|yes
|Weather Package
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|speed sensitive volume control
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|auxiliary audio input and USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|9 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|hands-free entry
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Cargo Net
|yes
|All-Weather Floor Mats
|yes
|Door Sill Trim Plates
|yes
|Interior Lighting Kit
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Front head room
|37.4 in.
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|52.2 in.
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|Front hip room
|52.0 in.
|leather
|yes
|Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Rear Lip Spoiler in Body Color
|yes
|Soul Red Metallic Paint
|yes
|Rear Lip Spoiler in Brilliant Black
|yes
|Crystal White Pearl Mica Paint
|yes
|Wheel Locks
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Maximum cargo capacity
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|154.1 in.
|Curb weight
|2381 lbs.
|Gross weight
|2789 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|4.6 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|48.8 in.
|Maximum payload
|408 lbs.
|Wheel base
|90.9 in.
|Width
|68.3 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|P205/45R17 tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,270
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
