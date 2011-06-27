Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews

2017 MX-5 Grand Touring Automatic - Daily Driver Tom T , 10/03/2018 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful The neighbor's kid named the car Bob. Machine Grey/Black Top/Tan Interior Update: 5/13/2020 - Avg. 32.4 MPG - Daily Driver - Normal manufacturer recommended maintenance Winter driving is excellent using Michelin X-Ice tires on 16" Wheels (one size down from stock) No problems to report other than crappy sunvisors. Mazda should fix them they're horrible. The little car has been to Atlanta GA, Memphis TN, Ouray CO, Santa Fe NM, Hot Springs AR, Eureka Springs AR, Madison County IA, Hermann MO, over Monarch Pass in a snowstorm, through two winters and driven daily for two years now. Nothing has broken, nothing is rattling, top is still tight and waterproof, no oil leaks, no electrical problems, and the paint is till good. I get in, start the car and drive away. I had the brakes done a couple of weeks ago and they gave me a Mazda 6 for a loaner. Beautiful car and pretty fast too but since it's just me and an occasional passenger I'll keep Bob. Nothing below 50 or 60 thousand dollars feels anywhere close to an MX-5. I still giggle every time I drive this little car. Go drive one. Oh, and if you're going to take a long trip get some earplugs this little guy can be kind of loud at 80 MPH and above. :-) Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Max-5...the last true "affordable" sports car Dan Wells , 05/02/2018 Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I recently purchased a slightly used (1700 miles) MX-5 GT in Soul Red with black leather. I have owned 40+ cars in my life and the Miatas and Honda S2000s I've owned have been the most fun. The MX-5 is beautiful to look at and a hoot to drive, even with the automatic. It's hard to imagine a more fun car to drive. Before purchasing it I test drove a 2009 Porsche Cayman S and can honestly say I like driving the Miata more. It's like an eager puppy wanting you to play with it all the time. The Porsche is fairly pedestrian as were my 4 S2000s until you find a curvy road or nail the accelerator whereas the Mazda is fun at any speed on any road. This is my 3rd Miata and expect it to be as reliable as the others. I'm 6' and 210lbs. and I fit fine. It is more comfortable than all the aforementioned cars...and I'm 66 years old. If your thinking of buying a sports car you'd be doing yourself a disservice if you didn't test drive this car. I don't think you'll be disappointed. Update 11/2/18: All is great with my MX-5. Mileage has improved to 32.5 and I've had no mechanical issues. My only complaint is the the paint on the hood chips easily. This has been an issue on the Miata forums. The thin paint coupled with the low, sloping hood are to blame.

Better than my MGB's ever were. Carl Brygger , 05/20/2018 Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I do hope someone reads what I have to say about this sports car. Yes, it's a honest sports car, one that I thought would never live up to the word "Sports Car", but absolutely did it for me. I'm a lot older these days and not really looking for what I was interested in back in the 1960's as far as foreign sports cars go. I was young and had all the quick thinking reflexes back then. I owned 2 MGB's, a 1964 and a 1966 and ran the hell out of both of them. No, I didn't buy the 2016 Mazda Club for all that excitement, I bought the car due to the total feeling I received from a test drive I went on one day a few years ago. I made the mistake of buying the automatic transmission. Don't do that!!! If you've ever owned a real sports car in your life, get the manual trans. and you'll never regret it. I can't wait to drive the damn thing each and every day. Only GOD knows exactly how much I appreciate what Mazda has done for the sportscar world.

A Very Fun Car - BUT? P Mac , 02/26/2017 Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) 12 of 15 people found this review helpful I've own alot of Mazda's. They all have been very good to me. I also own a lot of cars in general. I purchase a NEW 2017 MX5 RF for my 18 Year old son as a Graduation Gift. Yes he is spoiled. Mazda did a good job keeping true to its roots. The RF Model grabs a lot of attention. Layout is great, design is great. No way will you fit if your over 6' , or if you are on the heavy side, you will not fit. You have to be 150 - 180lbs max at around 5'8 to enjoy the comfort. For my son, its perfect. My only con, and again its nothing new about this car,......The Power. my wife has a Mazda cx5 with the 2.5 Skyactiv and it has good torque, it moves the cx5 along great. The 2.0 in the Mx5 to me feels just like my 116HP 1992 miata I had. 200HP would be PERFECT! Overall it was well engineered and boy can you push it through turns. Out of five stars, I give it four. bump up the HP and it will receive a FIVE STARS.................another bullet proof Miata/MX5 that will run for the next 20years. Oh and don't let the Dealer sucker you into a 900.00 Nav sim card, I order one from eBay @ 125.00, it works GREAT!!!