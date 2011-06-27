  1. Home
Used 2015 Mazda MX-5 Miata Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2015 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.7/355.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower158 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Appearance Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
200 watts stereo outputyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
mast antennayes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/4-Month Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Wheel Locksyes
Clear Film Front & Rear Paint Protection Packageyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight2619 lbs.
Gross weight3122 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height49.4 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Width67.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black
  • Zeal Red
  • Meteor Gray
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Spicy Mocha, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/45R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
