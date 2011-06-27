  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club Features & Specs

More about the 2013 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,305
See MX-5 Miata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,305
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,305
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.7/355.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,305
Torque140 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower167 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,305
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,305
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,305
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,305
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,305
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Cargo Netyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radio w/4-Month Subscriptionyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,305
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,305
Front head room37.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,305
Clear Film Front & Rear Paint Protection Package (Late Availability)yes
Wheel Locksyes
Crystal White Pearl Mica Paint Chargeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,305
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2542 lbs.
Gross weight3078 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.34 cd.
Length157.3 in.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height49.0 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,305
Exterior Colors
  • True Red
  • Crystal White Pearl Mica
  • Liquid Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,305
P205/45R W tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,305
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,305
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See MX-5 Miata Inventory

Related Used 2013 Mazda MX-5 Miata Club info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles