Used 2009 Mazda MX-5 Miata SV Features & Specs

More about the 2009 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/355.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower167 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight2447 lbs.
Gross weight3078 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height49.0 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Marble White
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/50R16 87V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles