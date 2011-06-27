Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Touring Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 2007 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,390
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,390
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,390
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)266.7/355.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,390
Torque140 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower166 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,390
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,390
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,390
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,390
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,390
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,390
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,390
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight2498 lbs.
Gross weight3078 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height49.0 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,390
Exterior Colors
  • Galaxy Gray Mica
  • Stormy Blue Mica
  • Highland Green
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • True Red
  • Marble White
  • Copper Red Mica
  • Brilliant Black
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
  • Tan, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,390
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/45R17 84W tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,390
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,390
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
