Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews

2007 MX5 GT PRHT Terry , 11/23/2006 18 of 19 people found this review helpful I have had this car for 2 days now and I love it. I'm only 5'8" so space is not a big problem even though getting in an out of a low car is interesting. I feel the car fits likes a glove. The best word to describe this car is FUN! I live in the SF Bay Area and plan to drive this everywhere including along PCH1, Napa, and Santa Cruz. Having the retractable hard top is convenient and allows me to have a quieter ride if I prefer. It also provides a sense of security vs. a soft top. Be aware that the recommended fuel octane on this car is Premium (91 octane).

Miata MX-5 GT with PRHT Tony , 12/06/2006 13 of 14 people found this review helpful I only have a little over 100 miles on the car but so far I can tell you this is a true sports car. The handling is right in tune with a car of this type. Power and torque is there when you need it even with the auto transmission and paddle shifters. The ride quality is what you would expect from any good sports car. Firm! I had a 3 Series BMW before the MX-5 and it will give the BMW a run for its money in every way for about $9 grand less.

A dash of exotic for the Miata 2007 D-Blue Tan Leat , 10/08/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful Epitome of FUN,. from 1000 - 6500 rpm this 2.0 liter engine sounds suspiciously like the 3.6L boxer power plant from Porsche. The interior is much more exotic then any previous MX-5 with the dark tan/reddish leather. Just a all round fun car but it's hard to be your only car. Not great in winter. Great on gas, gets a LOT of looks. You get a $60,000 look for less than $30k. May cause younger age appearance.

Great Overall jd , 12/19/2006 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I looked at a number of cars for several years. In the course of searching I narrowed my criteria to maximum value for few dollars. That eliminated Porsches, BMW's, MB's and a number of other cars. I chose the MX-5 because it was not a compromise. It drives exceptionally, the new interior is first rate, the exterior restyle is spot on and I didn't have to sell a kidney to get it. What really sold me though is that this is what a sports car is. It reminds me of what made cars so important in my life and what made me want a car that was "special". The MX-5 is special. I can race this car if I choose, modify it to make it better or leave bone stock and it's just great. It's just perfect.