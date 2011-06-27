Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews
2007 MX5 GT PRHT
I have had this car for 2 days now and I love it. I'm only 5'8" so space is not a big problem even though getting in an out of a low car is interesting. I feel the car fits likes a glove. The best word to describe this car is FUN! I live in the SF Bay Area and plan to drive this everywhere including along PCH1, Napa, and Santa Cruz. Having the retractable hard top is convenient and allows me to have a quieter ride if I prefer. It also provides a sense of security vs. a soft top. Be aware that the recommended fuel octane on this car is Premium (91 octane).
Miata MX-5 GT with PRHT
I only have a little over 100 miles on the car but so far I can tell you this is a true sports car. The handling is right in tune with a car of this type. Power and torque is there when you need it even with the auto transmission and paddle shifters. The ride quality is what you would expect from any good sports car. Firm! I had a 3 Series BMW before the MX-5 and it will give the BMW a run for its money in every way for about $9 grand less.
A dash of exotic for the Miata
Epitome of FUN,. from 1000 - 6500 rpm this 2.0 liter engine sounds suspiciously like the 3.6L boxer power plant from Porsche. The interior is much more exotic then any previous MX-5 with the dark tan/reddish leather. Just a all round fun car but it's hard to be your only car. Not great in winter. Great on gas, gets a LOT of looks. You get a $60,000 look for less than $30k. May cause younger age appearance.
Great Overall
I looked at a number of cars for several years. In the course of searching I narrowed my criteria to maximum value for few dollars. That eliminated Porsches, BMW's, MB's and a number of other cars. I chose the MX-5 because it was not a compromise. It drives exceptionally, the new interior is first rate, the exterior restyle is spot on and I didn't have to sell a kidney to get it. What really sold me though is that this is what a sports car is. It reminds me of what made cars so important in my life and what made me want a car that was "special". The MX-5 is special. I can race this car if I choose, modify it to make it better or leave bone stock and it's just great. It's just perfect.
2007 MX-5 with power hard top
The MX-5 with power hard top draws a lot of interest. The top works easily and I don't notice the extra weight. The trunk space isn't compromised either. With the top up, however, there is a huge blind spot on your left side so adjust the mirrors carefully. I'm six foot three and I fit comfortably. The copper red mica is attractive without screaming "look at me". The engine is willing and scoots quickly. The transmission shifts lightly, but even with the 6 speed, it seems like it needs another gear when cruising on the freeway.
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
Related Used 2007 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner