Used 2006 Mazda MX-5 Miata Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/342.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque140 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6700 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
In-Car Entertainment
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room53.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room50.6 in.
clothyes
Measurements
Front track58.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.3 cu.ft.
Length157.3 in.
Curb weight2474 lbs.
Gross weight3078 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance4.6 in.
Height49.0 in.
Wheel base91.7 in.
Width67.7 in.
Rear track58.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • True Red
  • Marble White
  • Winning Blue Metallic
  • Galaxy Gray Metallic
  • Copper Red Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Nordic Green
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
P205/50R16 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles