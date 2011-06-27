  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata
  4. Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS Features & Specs

More about the 2005 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,903
See MX-5 Miata Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,903
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,903
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.0/330.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,903
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,903
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,903
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
225 watts stereo outputyes
power antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,903
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Cargo floor matsyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,903
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,903
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,903
Front head room37.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room49.7 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room49.2 in.
leatheryes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,903
Front track55.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity5.1 cu.ft.
Curb weight2447 lbs.
Gross weight2948 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.38 cd.
Length155.3 in.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Height48.3 in.
EPA interior volume51.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width66.1 in.
Rear track56.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,903
Exterior Colors
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Classic Red
  • Black Cherry Mica
  • Nordic Green
  • Razor Blue
Interior Colors
  • Parchment
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,903
P205/45R W tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,903
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,903
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See MX-5 Miata Inventory

Related Used 2005 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles