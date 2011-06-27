  1. Home
Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata Special Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2001 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,715
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.0/330.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
wood trim on shift knobyes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
leatheryes
Front shoulder room49.7 in.
Measurements
Length155.7 in.
Curb weight2387 lbs.
Ground clearance4 in.
Height48.4 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width66 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • British Racing Green
Interior Colors
  • Tan
Tires & Wheels
P205/45R W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
