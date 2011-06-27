  1. Home
Used 2001 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS Features & Specs

More about the 2001 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,930
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,930
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,930
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.0/330.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,930
Torque125 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower142 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle30.2 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,930
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Passenger airbag deactivation switchyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,930
Bose premium brand speakersyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
power antennayes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,930
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,930
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,930
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,930
Front head room37.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front leg room42.8 in.
leatheryes
Front shoulder room49.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,930
Length155.7 in.
Curb weight2387 lbs.
Ground clearance4 in.
Height48.4 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width66 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,930
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Red
  • Brilliant Black
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Blue Mica
  • Emerald Mica
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
  • Pure White
Interior Colors
  • Tan
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,930
P205/45R W tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
16 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,930
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,930
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
