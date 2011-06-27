  1. Home
Used 2000 Mazda MX-5 Miata LS Features & Specs

More about the 2000 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG24
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)279.4/342.9 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG24
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque119 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6500 rpm
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front shoulder room49.7 in.
Measurements
Length155.3 in.
Curb weight2363 lbs.
Ground clearance4.0 in.
Height48.3 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width66.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Red
  • White
  • Evolution Orange
  • Emerald Mica
  • Twilight Blue Mica
  • Highlight Silver Metallic
  • Brilliant Black Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Tan
