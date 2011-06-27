  1. Home
Used 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata STO Features & Specs

More about the 1997 MX-5 Miata
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)254.0/330.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity12.7 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque114 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower133 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle30.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.1 in.
Front leg room42.7 in.
Front shoulder room50.4 in.
Measurements
Length155.4 in.
Curb weight2293 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place5.1 cu.ft.
Height48.2 in.
Wheel base89.2 in.
Width65.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Montego Blue Mica
  • White
  • Brilliant Black
  • Classic Red
