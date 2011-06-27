  1. Home
Used 1997 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews

4.8
33 reviews
Holy Cow!

japman, 03/27/2004
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

This car ain't a car - it's a way of life. How many cars have owners clubs, millions of accessories, newsgroups, shows, hats & T-shirts? There is a reason. Most other Miata owners on a sunny day will pop their lights to say hi on a crowded freeway. No problems, zippy engine, european pizazz with Japanese reliability & performance. Cheap to buy, operate & maintain. Not much pretention, but you can certainly feel the jealous eyes coming from SUV's on a warm Spring day.

Update from Doug

Update, 10/03/2008
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I have now owned the car for four-plus years and have 140k on it. I had to replace the clutch this summer. I switched to premium fuel (instead of alcohol blend) and mileage went from 25 mpg in town to 28 and runs better. Still great fun and highly recommended.

not very practicle

jammer, 09/09/2002
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

i cant seem to get where i am going, the car keeps taking me down all these back roads and alternate routes. cant get the car off my mind ,i just want to keep driving, its also getting expensive on gas doing 500 miles a week,am now late for work most days, so the car is not very practicle if you want to do any thing but have fun driving

A Fun Car

Daddyvet, 04/21/2002
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

Car was 4 years old when I bought it. It had 5248 miles showing on the odomenter...I believe to be correct. Being 68 years old it is my boyhood dream come true. I have put 4500 miles on it in 1 year. Have had absolutely no problems with it. with my bad knees, I have a little trouble getting in and out of it. But if I didn't have that trouble it wouldn't be a sports car, would it? Hope you can have one also!

Love My Miata

RPE, 04/21/2010
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

I have only owned my little red Miata for 3 weeks...but I love to drive the car with the top down. It is a blast. I also have a '79 MGB..but this car hugs the road, the curves unlike the MGB. It has 128,000 miles on it..but motor sounds great. The get-up-and go is much faster that my '10 Corolla automatic. We have had several hot days in April and have been able to drive it, top down. Can't wait until Summertime. Will have to sell the MGB..that was the deal with my wife..but, oh well...I have owned it for 20 years..and I guess it is time to pass it on! A buddy of mine at work just bought an '03.....drive one...you'll buy one!!!

