Used 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews
Old dog still hunts!
The Miata and I became acquainted in the early spring last year. I immediately fell in love. There have not been any mechanical breakdowns on this high mileage machine (198,000 so far). I have added a few inexpensive handling improvements (lowered shocks/springs, strut bar, sway bars front and rear, and new performance tires). These have brought the car alive! There have been a few more reconditioning items that I have added to make the ride more enjoyable but this car although not fast handles the mountains around here like nothing else! Lots of fun to be had while still doing less than jail worthy speeds. I love the old Miata.
I Love my car!!!!!!!!!
Her name is Whitney and she is beauty! I have loved her from the first time I saw her! She is fun to drive and just my size! For years my sisters (All drive large cars) have questioned my decision not to buy another cars. 1. Theres no need! Whitney provides everything I want in a car. 2. Gas is too damn high! I get 27 miles to the gallon! 3. When we all get together, my car is left at home. Only two seats so not good for carpools or designated driving! 4. NO CAR PAYMENT FOR MORE THAN 10 YEARS! Need I say more?
Nothing like a go-kart on steroids
My baby, my first car. And what more can I say that hasn't been said. If you're a young male owner many people will criticize you for maintaining possession of the car, but do not heed their words. Most stock cars don't corner like a Miata, and with such little weight the car is very nimble. I've had this car for just over 3 years now, and it won't be my last, but I do plan on keeping my baby for awhile, because it's so much fun to drive, especially in sunny Florida. And though the RX-7 and others are better at it, drifting in this car is still lots of fun, at sponsored Drift Days. One downside is that it is a pain to work on, and at least mine breaks down often, but it is 13+ y.o
Lotsa Miles
Fun and reliable car. Averaged about 30mpg in combined city/highway driving. Regular gas. The interior is a bit cramped if you have long legs. The cigarette lighter may hit your knee. I have put about 130k miles on this car. It still has the original front suspension components, alternator and many other components. I only had problems (initially) with the clutch pump and head gasket. After their replacement - at about 100k miles - I've had no further problems with these items. Very reliable and fun car. Highly recommended. I just bought a 2001 model to replace this one. You'll love this car.
'95 Miata M
Love this car! Bought it in '98 with 32K miles and have put another 50K on it myself. I have not had a single problem with this car, save an airbag recall last year. The only other maintanece has been new brakes and tires at 70K (should have had new tires earlier), a new battery last week (82K), and oil changes. It is a blast to drive - corners like nobody's business. The looks are great-timeless and classy. I drive it hard and still get 28 mpg.
Sponsored cars related to the MX-5 Miata
Related Used 1995 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner