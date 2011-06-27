Used 1991 Mazda MX-5 Miata Convertible Consumer Reviews

After owning it for 20 years, still a great car! wmshub , 01/27/2011 29 of 29 people found this review helpful In 1991, fresh out of college, I bought a Miata. I figured that I may be married with kids when I buy my next car, so this was my one chance to buy an impractical sportscar. I test drove a bunch, the Miata wasn't the fastest but it was easily the most fun to drive, so that was that. It's been a great car! Not only has it been a lot of fun, with great handling and a peppy feel, but it's been incredibly reliable. Other than regular maintenance, the only problem has been a replacement of the clutch cylinders. Now here I am, 20 years later, this is still the only car I've ever owned and it's running strong. Report Abuse

Best Car I've ever owned. mx5mama , 03/09/2002 12 of 12 people found this review helpful This is an extremely easy car to work on. I am a woman with no mechanical experience. I've done all my own repair work. It is a blast to drive, very reliable. Tons of accessories you can buy, and Miata clubs everywhere. It's kindof like a little cult.

Fantastic car that is very fun to drive. face60 , 08/01/2014 10 of 10 people found this review helpful I purchased my 91 Miata MX5 a year ago with 89,000 miles on it. My intentions where to restore the car within a reasonable budget and this has been accomplished. I had new front custom bumper added with new driver side fender, and trim mold plate in the rear replaced. I also had new timing belt, water pump, spark plugs, spark plug wires, front and rear axle, cv joints, upper and lower bearings replaced, radiator flushed, and painted As well as a new canvas soft top, Bluetooth radio, new seats and interior trim replaced. My total with the purchase of the vehicle came to $3,800 give or take a few dollars. The car is now mechanically and aesthetically sound for a very reasonable amount.

Love of my Life :o)) Becca , 07/07/2006 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Hubby presented this little hummer to me 16 years ago and I have loved it ever since. I am always getting praise and nice comments from people everywhere I go. It costs $7 to fill it up and I can go almost forever...whoooee! I had to buy some Beach Boy CD's when I first got it because no rock 'n roll music was capable of expressing or understanding my feelings when I "gaaazoom" down the highway with my hair blowing about wildly. It's a very dependable car and amazingly gutsy. With 26,800 miles on it, the most I have needed on it was oil changes, tire rotated, new tires, lubes, and antifreeze system cleanout. This is one of my greatest cars-too bad we have so many icy roads where we live.