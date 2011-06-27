Skip to main content
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring Specs & Features

More about the 2022 MX-5 Miata RF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,550
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30 mpg
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG30 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/416.5 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.0 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower181 hp @ 7,000 rpm
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4,000 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Payload Capacity396 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Weather Package +$150
Appearance Package +$1,550
Machine Gray Metallic & Terracotta Nappa Leather +$895
Snowflake White Pearl & Terracotta Nappa Leather +$695
Roadside Assistance Kit +$90
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
9 total speakersyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Interior Lighting Kit +$350
Terracotta Nappa Leather +$300
Cargo Net +$50
All Weather Floor Mats +$90
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatheryes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room36.8 in.
Front hip room52.0 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Exterior Options
Rear Lip Spoiler in Body Color +$350
Wheel Locks +$65
Rear Lip Spoiler in Brilliant Black +$350
Snowflake White Pearl +$395
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locks +$200
Soul Red Crystal Metallic +$595
Machine Gray Metallic +$595
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight2,496 lbs.
Gross weight2,892 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height49.0 in.
Length154.1 in.
Maximum cargo capacity4.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload396 lbs.
Overall Width without Mirrors68.3 in.
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Wheel base90.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Snowflake White Pearl
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Platinum Quartz Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Terracotta Nappa, premium leather
  • Black w/Light Gray Stitch, leather
Tires & Wheels
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/45R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
