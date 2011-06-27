Skip to main content
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible

MSRP range: $35,000 - $38,200
Total MSRP$36,015
Edmunds suggests you pay$36,001
  • 5 Colors
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF video

[LIGHT ROCK MUSIC PLAYING] CARLOS LAGO: This is the 2019 Mazda Miata. And ahead of us is the Edmunds' test track. We're going to take a few laps and talk about why this is one of my favorite handling cars. Let's do it. [CAR ENGINE REVS] Bad launch. Doesn't matter. So if you're a Miata nerd, you already know this has more horsepower and torque than last year. You know it's a little bit firmer too. We're driving the retractable hard top version, which means it's a little bit heavier. But still the core attributes of this car remain. I should also note that this car has the [? Per ?] Club package with the BBS wheels, the Bilstein dampers, and the Brembo brakes. Beyond all that, though, what I really like about the Miata is this reminds me of what driving is supposed to be. You notice I'm not going a million miles an hour. I'm keeping it relatively tame. But what I have at my disposal are more inputs with regard to driving. I have a manual gearbox that feels really satisfying to use. I have some pitch, and dive, and body roll that isn't great when it comes to going fast, but it is informing me of what the car can get accomplished. It tells me the level of grip I have at each axle. It's an extra bit of communication. I have an engine that gets more exciting the more it revs. It feels like it hits a power peak at about 6,000 RPM. Or at least there's a distinct change in power delivery around that point. It sounds good, too. This is a really satisfying car to drive around. And I think what is so appealing about this-- it's definitely not the speed because we're not going terribly fast-- is the involvement with the driver operating a car. This is what driving should be. It's an experience that isn't about lap times but for the visceral thrill of operating a machine and making it go fast. And of course, the balance is exciting too. If I lift off mid-corner, I can make this car rotate. If I charge in too fast, it's going to understeer. If I apply too much gas on the exit, it's going to oversteer. It's going to do the things that rear-wheel drive sports cars should do. That's why this is so much fun. It's a communicative, lightweight, nimble, handling device that begs for your involvement with the experience. That's what Miata has always been. And I hope that's what it always will be. This 2019 version surely improves on those characteristics. And how can that be a bad thing? It's light. It's nimble. It's playful. Those are all the adjectives you'll hear all the time when talking about the Miata. And it just holds true. It's almost a stereotype to use it, but it's the truth. You can certainly go a lot faster for this money. But I don't know if you'd get the same involvement out of cars at this price point. That's been two laps at our handling track in the 2019 Mazda Miata. Thank you for watching. If you like what you see, be sure to subscribe. And for all your car shopping needs, be sure to visit Edmunds.com I'm going to keep going. That's good times.

Here's Why We Love Driving the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF | One-Lap Review

NOTE: This video is about the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, but since the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is part of the same generation, our earlier analysis still applies.

FAQ

Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF a good car?

The Edmunds experts tested the 2022 MX-5 Miata RF both on the road and at the track. The MX-5 Miata RF has 4.5 cubic feet of trunk space.

Is the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF reliable?

To determine whether the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the MX-5 Miata RF. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the MX-5 Miata RF's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

Is the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF a good car?

There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2022 MX-5 Miata RF is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

How much should I pay for a 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?

The least-expensive 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $35,000.

Other versions include:

  • Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $35,000
  • Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) which starts at $35,550
  • Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) which starts at $38,200
What are the different models of Mazda MX-5 Miata RF?

If you're interested in the Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, the next question is, which MX-5 Miata RF model is right for you? MX-5 Miata RF variants include Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), and Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M). For a full list of MX-5 Miata RF models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Overview

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible is offered in the following styles: Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), and Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A). Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible models are available with a 2.0 L-liter gas engine, with output up to 181 hp, depending on engine type. The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible comes with rear wheel drive. Available transmissions include: 6-speed manual, 6-speed shiftable automatic. The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible comes with a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. basic warranty, a 3 yr./ 36000 mi. roadside warranty, and a 5 yr./ 60000 mi. powertrain warranty.

What do people think of the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible?

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2022 MX-5 Miata RF Convertible.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2022 MX-5 Miata RF Convertible featuring deep dives into trim levels including Grand Touring, Club, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

What's a good price for a New 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible?

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) has a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $36,015.

Edmunds members save an average of $14. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,001.

The average savings for the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 0% below the MSRP.

We are showing 2 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) vehicle(s) available in the in the Ashburn area.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M)

The 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) has a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $39,215.

Edmunds members save an average of $15. The estimated special offer price in your area is $39,200.

The average savings for the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) is 0% below the MSRP.

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Listings and Inventory

There are currently 3 new 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertibles listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $36,610 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible for sale near you.

What is the MPG of a 2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible?

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
29 mpg compined MPG,
26 city MPG/34 highway MPG

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M), 6-speed manual, premium unleaded (recommended)
29 mpg compined MPG,
26 city MPG/34 highway MPG

2022 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Convertible Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A), 6-speed shiftable automatic, premium unleaded (recommended)
30 mpg compined MPG,
26 city MPG/35 highway MPG

EPA Est. MPG29
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive Trainrear wheel drive
Displacement2.0 L
Passenger VolumeN/A
Wheelbase90.9 in.
Length154.1 in.
WidthN/A
Height49.0 in.
Curb Weight2452 lbs.

Leasing can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis compared to buying. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

