  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
  4. 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
  5. Features & Specs

2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club Features & Specs

More about the 2021 MX-5 Miata RF
More about the 2021 MX-5 Miata RF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG30
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$33,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/35 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/416.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG30
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Torque151 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$33,645
4-wheel ABSyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Interior Packageyes
Roadside Assistance Kityes
Appearance Packageyes
Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$33,645
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Single zone front air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$33,645
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Cargo Netyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$33,645
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Front head room36.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.0 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Soul Red Crystal Paintyes
Machine Gray Paintyes
Black Lug Nuts and Black Wheel Locksyes
Wheel Locksyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Maximum cargo capacity4.5 cu.ft.
Length154.1 in.
Curb weight2496 lbs.
Gross weight2892 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height49.0 in.
Maximum payload396 lbs.
Wheel base90.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Exterior Colors
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Polymetal Gray
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Light Gray Stitch, cloth
  • Black w/Light Gray Stitch, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$33,645
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/45R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$33,645
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$33,645
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.

Related 2021 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars