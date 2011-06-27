  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
  4. 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF
  5. Appraisal value

2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,144$27,871$29,999
Clean$25,735$27,426$29,504
Average$24,916$26,534$28,514
Rough$24,097$25,643$27,524
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,925$28,660$30,795
Clean$26,504$28,201$30,286
Average$25,660$27,285$29,270
Rough$24,817$26,368$28,254
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$26,618$28,349$30,481
Clean$26,201$27,896$29,978
Average$25,367$26,989$28,972
Rough$24,533$26,083$27,966
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$27,395$28,995$30,967
Clean$26,966$28,531$30,456
Average$26,108$27,604$29,434
Rough$25,250$26,677$28,412
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,601$32,352$34,508
Clean$30,122$31,835$33,939
Average$29,164$30,800$32,800
Rough$28,205$29,765$31,661
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF near you
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$30,286$32,036$34,191
Clean$29,812$31,523$33,627
Average$28,864$30,499$32,499
Rough$27,915$29,474$31,370
Sell my 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF with EdmundsShop for a used Mazda MX-5 Miata RF near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,531 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,531 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $26,966 for one in "Clean" condition and about $28,531 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF ranges from $25,250 to $30,967, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.