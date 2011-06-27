Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,144
|$27,871
|$29,999
|Clean
|$25,735
|$27,426
|$29,504
|Average
|$24,916
|$26,534
|$28,514
|Rough
|$24,097
|$25,643
|$27,524
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,925
|$28,660
|$30,795
|Clean
|$26,504
|$28,201
|$30,286
|Average
|$25,660
|$27,285
|$29,270
|Rough
|$24,817
|$26,368
|$28,254
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$26,618
|$28,349
|$30,481
|Clean
|$26,201
|$27,896
|$29,978
|Average
|$25,367
|$26,989
|$28,972
|Rough
|$24,533
|$26,083
|$27,966
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,395
|$28,995
|$30,967
|Clean
|$26,966
|$28,531
|$30,456
|Average
|$26,108
|$27,604
|$29,434
|Rough
|$25,250
|$26,677
|$28,412
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,601
|$32,352
|$34,508
|Clean
|$30,122
|$31,835
|$33,939
|Average
|$29,164
|$30,800
|$32,800
|Rough
|$28,205
|$29,765
|$31,661
Estimated values
2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF 30th Anniversary 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$30,286
|$32,036
|$34,191
|Clean
|$29,812
|$31,523
|$33,627
|Average
|$28,864
|$30,499
|$32,499
|Rough
|$27,915
|$29,474
|$31,370