Used 2018 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring Features & Specs

More about the 2018 MX-5 Miata RF
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle30.8 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
adaptive headlightsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Interior Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Netyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Auburn Nappa Leatheryes
All Weather Floor Matsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room36.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.0 in.
leatheryes
Exterior Options
Soul Red Crystal Paintyes
Rear Lip Spoiler in Body Coloryes
Rear Lip Spoiler in Brilliant Blackyes
Snowflake White Pearl Paintyes
Wheel Locksyes
Machine Gray Paint and Auburn Nappa Leatheryes
Snowflake White Pearl Paint and Auburn Nappa Leatheryes
Machine Gray Paintyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity4.5 cu.ft.
Length154.1 in.
Curb weight2445 lbs.
Gross weight2862 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.5 cu.ft.
Height49.0 in.
Maximum payload417 lbs.
Wheel base90.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Eternal Blue
  • Snowflake White Pearl
  • Soul Red Crystal
  • Machine Gray
  • Ceramic Metallic
  • Jet Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black, leather
  • Auburn Nappa, premium leather
  • Sport Tan, leather
  • Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/45R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
