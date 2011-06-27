  1. Home
Used 2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club Features & Specs

More about the 2017 MX-5 Miata RF
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG29
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,555
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)26/33 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.4/392.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity11.9 gal.
Combined MPG29
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Torque148 lb-ft @ 4600 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,555
4-wheel ABSyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
blind spot warning accident avoidance systemyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Interior Packageyes
Brembo/BBS Packageyes
Appearance Packageyes
Weather Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,555
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Cargo Netyes
All-Weather Floor Matsyes
Door Sill Trim Platesyes
Interior Lighting Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,555
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Front head room36.8 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room52.0 in.
clothyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Soul Red Metallic Paintyes
Paint Charge - Machine Grayyes
Wheel Locksyes
Advanced Keyless Entryyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Maximum cargo capacity4.48 cu.ft.
Length154.1 in.
Curb weight2445 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.48 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.32 in.
Height49.0 in.
Wheel base90.9 in.
Width68.3 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Exterior Colors
  • Soul Red Metallic
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Ceramic Metallic
  • Arctic White
  • Jet Black Mica
Interior Colors
  • Black w/Red Stitch, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,555
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P205/45R17 tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,555
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,555
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
