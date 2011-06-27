Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,549
|$22,655
|$24,884
|Clean
|$20,053
|$22,093
|$24,241
|Average
|$19,062
|$20,970
|$22,955
|Rough
|$18,071
|$19,846
|$21,670
Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Launch Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,495
|$23,760
|$26,156
|Clean
|$20,977
|$23,171
|$25,481
|Average
|$19,940
|$21,992
|$24,130
|Rough
|$18,904
|$20,814
|$22,778
Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,904
|$22,103
|$24,427
|Clean
|$19,424
|$21,555
|$23,796
|Average
|$18,465
|$20,458
|$22,535
|Rough
|$17,505
|$19,362
|$21,273
Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Club 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,465
|$21,643
|$23,946
|Clean
|$18,995
|$21,106
|$23,328
|Average
|$18,057
|$20,032
|$22,091
|Rough
|$17,118
|$18,959
|$20,854
Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Launch Edition 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,768
|$23,003
|$25,368
|Clean
|$20,268
|$22,433
|$24,713
|Average
|$19,266
|$21,292
|$23,402
|Rough
|$18,265
|$20,151
|$22,092
Estimated values
2017 Mazda MX-5 Miata RF Grand Touring 2dr Convertible (2.0L 4cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,106
|$22,313
|$24,647
|Clean
|$19,621
|$21,760
|$24,011
|Average
|$18,651
|$20,653
|$22,737
|Rough
|$17,682
|$19,547
|$21,464