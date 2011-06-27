  1. Home
2022 Mazda MX-30 Premium Plus Specs & Features

More about the 2022 MX-30
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,480
Engine TypeElectric
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe92 mpge
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission1-speed direct drive
Battery & Range
Battery capacity35.5 kwh
EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe92 mpge
EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.100 mi.
EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.5.3 hr.
EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.37.0
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)98/95 mpge
Fuel typeElectric fuel
Engine
Base engine typeElectric
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
adaptive headlightsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
stability controlyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
12 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front door pocketsyes
front seatback storageyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
leatherette/clothyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room38.5 in.
Front hip room54.7 in.
Front leg room41.6 in.
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
folding center armrestyes
Rear head room37.0 in.
Rear hip Room48.5 in.
Rear leg room30.1 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Machine Gray Metallic +$495
Polymetal Gray Metallic Multi-Tone +$895
Soul Red Crystal Metallic Multi-Tone +$895
Ceramic Metallic Multi-Tone +$895
Dimensions
Cargo capacity, all seats in place21.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3,655 lbs.
EPA interior volume110.8 cu.ft.
Gross weight4,601 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height61.5 in.
Length173.3 in.
Overall Width with Mirrors80.1 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors70.7 in.
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Wheel base104.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Jet Black Mica
  • Machine Gray Metallic
  • Soul Red Crystal Metallic Multi-Tone
  • Polymetal Gray Metallic Multi-Tone
  • Ceramic Metallic Multi-Tone
Interior Colors
  • Black/Pure White, leatherette/cloth
  • Black/Vintage Brown, leatherette/cloth
Tires & Wheels
alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
215/55R18 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
EV Battery8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
