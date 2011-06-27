2022 Mazda MX-30 Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$33,470
|Engine Type
|Electric
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|92 mpge
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Battery & Range
|Battery capacity
|35.5 kwh
|EPA Combined MPGeA combined total of 45% city MPGe + 55% highway MPGe
|92 mpge
|EPA Electricity RangeThis value is the estimated number of miles that a vehicle can travel in combined city and highway driving (using a mix of 55% highway and 45% city driving) before needing to be recharged, according to the EPA's testing methodology.
|100 mi.
|EPA Time to charge battery (at 240V)This can be tough to pin down, but we assume for simplicity that the 240V power source will enable the vehicle's onboard charger to operate at full capacity, and that the battery is fully depleted and will be recharged to 100%. Given those assumptions, the value provided is simply the battery's capacity divided by the onboard charger's power rating. For example, a battery rated at 100 kWh will need 12.5 hours to recharge fully using an 8.0-kW charger.
|5.3 hr.
|EPA kWh/100 miThis value tells you how much energy in kilowatt-hours a vehicle would use to travel 100 miles. Unlike mpg, however, where a larger number is better (for example, a vehicle that gets 30 mpg is better than one that gets 20 mpg), a smaller number is better in kWh/100 miles because you are using less battery energy per mile.
|37.0
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|98/95 mpge
|Fuel type
|Electric fuel
|Engine
|Base engine type
|Electric
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|adaptive headlights
|yes
|blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|front head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|Turn signal mirrors
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|8 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|adaptive cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|turn signal in mirrors
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front climate control
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|4 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|leatherette/cloth
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front head room
|38.5 in.
|Front hip room
|54.7 in.
|Front leg room
|41.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|55.6 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|folding center armrest
|yes
|Rear head room
|37.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|48.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|30.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|52.7 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Dimensions
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|21.0 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|3,655 lbs.
|EPA interior volume
|110.8 cu.ft.
|Gross weight
|4,601 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|5.4 in.
|Height
|61.5 in.
|Length
|173.3 in.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|80.1 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|70.7 in.
|Turning circle
|34.8 ft.
|Wheel base
|104.4 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|alloy wheels
|yes
|18 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|215/55R18 tires
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|EV Battery
|8 yr./ 100,000 mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
