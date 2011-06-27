  1. Home
Used 1994 Mazda MX-3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Great Car!

bengalbrad, 01/28/2013
I bought this car 5 years ago and it had over 140,000 miles on it. I have never had a serious problem with it. it's so much fun to drive. I highly recommend it to anyone. Great value, very reliable and great design.

Good Summer Drive

jaybay, 06/12/2002
Great car for the summer. Lots of fun to drive. Never have had problems with it until i wrecked it in the winter. Not the cheepest car to have body work done but has some nice aftermarket kits.

Red, A Partner To Endure With

Marilynne, 02/28/2002
I love my MX-3, even though the dependability rate is low I have not had any major problems. I replaced the radiator at seven years old and the axels at 6 (accident). She still runs well and looks good. The interior holds up wonderfully and with a monthly shampoo, and bi-weekly vaccum she is a sight for sore eyes. The look, ride, and control of the car I rate a 9. A 10 if she had leather seats.

MX3

Super Dude, 03/03/2002
Not bad the drive is very smooth and comfortable. Pickup is a little slugish and the visibility out the rear driver side is very poor.

Gas Milage Joy Ride

Jerald, 07/10/2003
I have had my Mx-3 for a year now and I have had nothing but fun with it. The only real work done to it was the usual water pump and timing belt replacement. The car is economical and sporty at the same time. I love the gas milage compared to the typical gas hogs. I would suggest this car to anyone, especially those looking for a car you don't see everyday.

