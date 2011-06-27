Used 1993 Mazda MX-3 Base Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|27
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|24/32 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|316.8/422.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|13.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|27
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|98 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|1.6 l
|Horsepower
|88 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|32.8 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|38.2 in.
|Front leg room
|42.6 in.
|Front shoulder room
|52.2 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|33.9 in.
|Rear leg room
|31.1 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|48.2 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|37 cu.ft.
|Length
|165.7 in.
|Curb weight
|2332 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|8.4 cu.ft.
|Ground clearance
|5.3 in.
|Height
|51.6 in.
|Wheel base
|96.3 in.
|Width
|66.7 in.
