  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MX-3
  4. Used 1992 Mazda MX-3
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Mazda MX-3 GS Features & Specs

More about the 1992 MX-3
Overview
See MX-3 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)264.0/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque115 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size1.8 l
Horsepower130 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle32.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.2 in.
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front shoulder room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room33.9 in.
Rear leg room31.1 in.
Rear shoulder room48.2 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity37 cu.ft.
Length165.7 in.
Curb weight2541 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place8.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height51.6 in.
Wheel base96.3 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Elegant Beige Metallic
  • Tropic Emerald Metallic
  • Brilliant Black
  • Clear White
  • Blaze Red
See MX-3 Inventory

Related Used 1992 Mazda MX-3 GS info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles