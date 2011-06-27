Used 1992 Mazda MX-3 Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Great car
I've had my car for about one year and it had 248000 miles on it and sat in my uncles drive 4 about a year in a half. After he gave it to me I took that car to hell and back. That little car took a beating and would not give up until I hit a deer and I still drove it home with a busted radiator. The car ended up having 270000 miles on it and seemed like it could of gone double that.
11 years (and counting) of a super car
Bought my MX3 in high school, and have been driving it ever since. I have always lived in rural areas in the West and she handles beautifully on the back roads, even in the snow...I have taken her up Mt Hood many times. I take curves at the same speed as the rest of the highway (in good weather!) thanks to her Twin-Trapezoidal Link rear suspension. Maintenance has been minimal/normal: new brakes, clutch, window motor, distributor (twice), muffler (twice). I have even fit a full size ikea couch in that car, with the hatch closed! Cargo space is amazing for a car that gets 40 mpg in summer highway driving. Love this car.
21 Years Old and Still a Beautiful Car
WOW! This is a great car. 33 mpg at 80 miles an hour with the 1.8 v6. Unbelievable deal I got. Love it. I did ding it a point on comfort. It's like a go cart on steroids, but I've gotten used to it. It has 275.000 miles and still goes 120+. I f you ever see one, buy the GS version.
V6 still powerful
165,000 on this car. Only problem has been replacing the sunroof motor. Recall for the auto seat belts (free). Have taken this car on the track at high speed and also auto-crossed it. She loves being on 3 wheels!! I upgraded to sports shocks, improved brake rotors and performance brake pads. The small V-6 seems to be bullet proof. Great car! I'm going to re-paint her finally, after 24 years
It keeps going, and going, and going
Had this car in Germany when I was stationed there. 143 mph certified, on the AUTOBAHN (not here in the US). Great mileage during my 2 and a half day trip from DC to western Montana just recently. 37 to a gallon using the cruise control. No rust, don't expect any, aluminum and galvinized. Still gets more attention than a friend's newer sports car, even thought it's technically an economy car.
