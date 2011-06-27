  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MPV
  4. Used 2006 Mazda MPV
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Mazda MPV LX Features & Specs

More about the 2006 MPV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,950
See MPV Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,950
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,950
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
child seat anchorsyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,950
100 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,950
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,950
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Front head room41.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
velouryes
height adjustable driver seatyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room37.0 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight3772 lbs.
Gross weight5260 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Maximum payload1488 lbs.
Length189.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.3 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track61.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Exterior Colors
  • Bronze Metal
  • Brilliant Black Clearcoat
  • Strato Blue Mica
  • Galaxy Gray
  • Whitewater Pearl
  • Nordic Green Mica
  • Rally White
  • Sunlight Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Beige, velour
  • Beige, leather
  • Gray , velour
  • Gray , leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Alloy spare wheelyes
P215/60R H tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,950
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,950
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
See MPV Inventory

Related Used 2006 Mazda MPV LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles