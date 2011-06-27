  1. Home
Used 2002 Mazda MPV ES Features & Specs

More about the 2002 MPV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,192
See MPV Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,192
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,192
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)316.8/455.4 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,192
Torque200 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,192
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,192
180-watt audio outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,192
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,192
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,192
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,192
Front head room41 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room40.8 in.
Front hip room54.6 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,192
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room62.6 in.
Rear leg room37 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
reclining rear seatsyes
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,192
Front track60.6 in.
Maximum cargo capacity127.6 cu.ft.
Curb weight3812 lbs.
Gross weight5229 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place17.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.34 cd.
Length187.8 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Rear track60.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,192
Exterior Colors
  • Sage Green
  • Coastal Blue
  • Pure White
  • Sunlight Silver
  • Shimmering Sand
  • Midnight Blue
  • Black Mica
  • Emerald Mica
Interior Colors
  • Gray
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,192
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
P215/60R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,192
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
torsion beam rear suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,192
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
