  1. Home
  2. Mazda
  3. Mazda MPV
  4. Used 2001 Mazda MPV
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2001 Mazda MPV LX Features & Specs

More about the 2001 MPV
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,800
See MPV Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,800
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/388.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower160 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,800
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,800
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
power steeringyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,800
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,800
tachometeryes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Front head room41 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room59.8 in.
Front leg room40.8 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear leg room37 in.
Rear shoulder room60.8 in.
manual folding bench third row seatsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Length187 in.
Maximum towing capacity3000 lbs.
Curb weight3662 lbs.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height68.7 in.
Wheel base111.8 in.
Width72.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Sunlight Silver
  • Sapphire Blue Mica
  • Rainforest Green Mica
  • Pure White
  • Sand Mica
  • Rainforest Mica
  • Classic Red
  • Black Mica
  • Emerald Mica
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Gray
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,800
P205/65R S tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,800
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,800
Basic3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 50000 mi.
See MPV Inventory

Related Used 2001 Mazda MPV LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles