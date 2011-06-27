Used 1997 Mazda MPV LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/20 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)294.0/392.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.6 gal.
Combined MPG17
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque169 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower155 hp @ 5000 rpm
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Length183.5 in.
Width71.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Hunter Green Pearl Metallic
  • Crimson Pearl Metallic
  • Rainforest Green Mica Pearl
  • White
  • Sand Metallic
